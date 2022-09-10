Dundalk Scratch Cup tee times announced

Jack McDonnell is presented with the Dundalk Scratch Cup trophy last year
The 60th staging of the Dundalk Scratch Cup sponsored by One Finance will take place this Sunday.
Both rounds of the 36 hole event will have shotgun starts with the first round starting at 9.30am.
As usual the event has attracted some of Ireland's top amateur golfers including the recently crowned Irish Close Champion Quentin Carew from Castleknock and defending champion Jack McDonnell of Forest Little who beat local hero Caolan Rafferty in a play-off last year and stopped the 2019 Walker Cup player's bid to lift the Carroll Cup for a record fourth time.
The timesheet for Sunday has been released and is as follows:
60th Dundalk Scratch Cup sponsored by One Finance
Sunday, September 11, 2002
Round 1 - Shotgun Start @ 9.30am
Hole 1 - Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Jack McDonnell (Forest Little).
Hole 2 - Ciaran Johnston (Dundalk), Shane Hession (Dundalk), Harry Fanagan (Milltown).
Hole 3 - Rian Carvill (Warrenpoint), Mark Gorham (Dundalk), Mike Mina Ronayne (Mullingar)
Hole 4 - Aaron Grant (Dundalk), Evan Farrell (Ardee), David Marshall (Naas).
Hole 5 – Group 1 - Aidan Quigley (Woodbrook), James Mulholland (Lisburn), Ross Mulpeter (Cloverhill).
Hole 5 Group 2 - Richard Newell (Dundalk), Austin McCann (Co Louth), Colin Shiels (Malahide).
Hole 6 - Darren Myles (Dundalk), Aidan Thornton (Dundalk), Eoin Purton (Dundalk).
Hole 7 Group 1 - Christopher Clarke (Dundalk), Colin Roche (Dundalk), Conor Murphy (Dundalk).
Hole 7 Group 2 - Graham Callaghan (Co Louth), David Shiel (Powerscourt), Andy Barker (Corrstown).
Hole 8 - Ruairi O Connor (Co Sligo), A J McCabe (Portmarnock Links), Jamie Kelly (Ardee).
Hole 8 Group 2 - Ciaran Tracey (Co Louth), Thomas Plunkett (Clover House), Evan Shipp (Headfort).
Hole 9 - Eoin Murphy (Dundalk), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Ryan Symington (Lisburn).
Hole 10 - Quentin Carew (Castleknock), Gerard Dunne (Co Louth), Brian Casey (Royal Tara).
Hole 11 Group 1 - David Joyce (Powerscourt), Daniel Coyle (Portmarnock), Liam Abom (Edmonstown).
Hole 11 Group 2 - Tadgh Burns (Headfort), Gavin Tiernan (Co Louth), Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass).
Hole 12 - Josh Mackin (Dundalk), Niall O’Callaghan (Greenore), John McGinn (Laytown & Bettystown).
Hole 13 Group 1 - Gavin McErlean (Greenore), Samual Gammell (Naas), Daniel Schwer (Killiney).
Hole 13 Group 2 - Conor Curran (Dundalk), Joseph Laverty (Dundalk), Harley Phipps (Ardee).
Hole 14 - Peter Rogers (Dundalk), Neal Mackell (Dundalk), Gerald Copeland (Ardglass).
Hole 15 - Conor Byrne (Woodbrook), Ross McKeever (Castle), Robert Browne (Castle).
Hole 16 - Allan Kiernan (Forest Little), Mark Feenan (Mourne), Jason Murphy (Dundalk).
Hole 17 Group 1 - Michael Greene (Greenore), Thomas Abom (Edmonstown), Adam Smith (Mullingar).
Hole 17 Group 2 - Ian O Connell (Castleknock), Ruairi Kennelly (Castleknock), Jake Whelan (Grange).
Hole 18 - Paul Coughlan (Castleknock), James Temple (Portmarnock), Harry Duggan (Kilkenny).
