Dundalk Active Retirement group meeting takes place tomorrow

Dundalk Active Retirement group are back in action and making plenty of plans for the year ahead.
They welcome back all their members and are looking forward to meeting new ones tomorrow, Monday September 12th at 2.30pm in Carroll Mead Hall, Pearse Park.
The meetings provide members with the opportunity to keep physically and mentally active with plenty of fun activities, along with enjoying a cuppa and a chat.
The meetings take place every Monday at 2.30pm in Mead Hall.
