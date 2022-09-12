A headstart back into education with Dundalk IT

Have you ever thought about getting back into education and applying for college?

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) in collaboration with Louth LEADER Partnerships SICAP’s Programme would love to assist your journey back into learning through our Headstart programme.

The programme aims to support you and your self-confidence and remove as many obstacles as possible to allow access to life changing education and help people fulfil their dreams.

DkIT have announced that they are starting their Headstart program once again on Campus this October and all are welcome to apply.

Headstart, is aimed at those with an interest in pursuing Higher Education and comprises of a 9- week part-time exploration of study skills, including, academic writing, presentation skills, group work, time management, learning to learn, career guidance and assignment feedback.

This course is open to absolutely everyone and anyone who has ever thought that they would like to go to college but thought it wouldn’t be possible for them.

Elizabeth Awosanya a BA (Hons) Social Care student at DkIT completed the Headstart programme and progressed into DkIT where she has just finished her first year as an undergraduate in the Institute.

Elizabeth said of the Headstart Course: “It is the best thing that has ever happened to me, I know the future is so bright for me now. I would highly recommend Headstart to anyone, take the plunge, it is a steppingstone to third level education.”

Another Student who completed the Headstart progamme is Denise Burns who hopes to start her Level 8 degree at DkIT this September. Denise said:

“Headstart is like being taken by the hand and welcomed in and any questions you have are answered,” as part of the programme includes meeting the lecturers in an informal and friendly environment over a cup of tea, which Denise found hugely helpful.

Denise concluded:

“I have that hunger for knowledge. I never felt I was good enough but now because of the Headstart programme I know that I can do it.”

Johdi Quinn (DkIT Pathways & Headstart Co-ordinator and Community Development and Spanish Lecturer) said:

“The biggest impact for me is that learners who are now studying at DkIT are telling me that going to college was beyond their wildest dreams before they did Headstart.

“We have reached people and communities who have always thought that education wasn’t for them. But it’s not just about people returning to education. I believe this course can give people confidence, resilience, the courage to dream again and more than anything, hope.”

Maeve Harkin (Social Inclusion Manager, Louth LEADER) was delighted to report:

"To date 76 people have graduated from the Headstart Programme. Louth LEADER and DkIT are thrilled that Headstart graduates are in all 4 years of their DkIT Degrees including programmes such as Social Care, Community Youth Work, Arts, Audio & Music Production, Creative Media, Hospitality Management, General Nursing and Mental Health Nursing.

“Many graduates have also secured employment because of having completed this programme.”

For more information on this October's Headstart Programme and to register your interest email: Johdi.quinn@dkit.ie or maeve.harkin@cllp.ie