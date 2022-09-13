Council issue roadworks notice for drivers travelling on the M1 in Louth

Commuters travelling southbound on the M1 have been advised by Louth County Council to please use Junction 11 instead of Junction 10 & commuters travelling Northbound please use Junction 9 instead of Junction 10 to access Drogheda due to roadworks at the Hill of Rath Roundabout
The advice has been issued due to roadworks on the M1 this evening.
Important notice as regards roadworks on the M1 this evening:— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) September 13, 2022
