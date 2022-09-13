Louth County Council to hold Omeath Streetscape Enhancement information event

Louth County Council will hold an information event in relation to the Streetscape Enhancement Measure 2022 - Omeath on Wednesday, 14th September 2022 in the Granvue Hotel, Station Road, Omeath.
The drop-in event takes place from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.
Enquiries can be made to streetscape@louthcoco.ie and Application Forms for the scheme are available on the Louth County Council website at: https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/economic-development/streetscape-2022-omeath/
The scheme will be funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development and is a key part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s five year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland.
The focus of the scheme is to support the upgrade and enhancement of shopfronts and street facades within the village of Omeath, with a focus on the village centre.
Eligible premises include commercial, residential and unoccupied buildings.
