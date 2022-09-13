Search

14 Sept 2022

Curves charity walk in aid of Breast Cancer Research takes place in Dundalk next week

Saturday 24 September

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Local fitness club, Curves Dundalk, is to hold a charity walk on Saturday 24 September, starting and finishing at the club at Unit 4, Blackthorn Business Park on the Coes Road in Dundalk, in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland.

The 3km relay walk is open to everyone - member and non-members of Curves.

It costs €10 to register with all proceeds going directly to Breast Cancer Ireland.

Entrants are asked to call down to the club to register for the event. The event begins at 8.30am on the Saturday, with the first group starting at 8.30 am and each group after that starting every half hour, with the last group starting at 11.00 am.

The organisers are asking entrants to paint the town pink and purple for the event by wearing pink for Breast Cancer Research Ireland or purple for Curves Dundalk. Call 042 9354311 or 085 7783 999 for more information of visit the Curves Dundalk Facebook page.

Curves is a ladies only fitness gym circuit classes empowering women to be stronger fitter and healthier. It features a 30-minute full body workout designed for women, that combines strength training with cardio activity and stretching to create lean muscle, raise metabolism, burn fat and tone the body.

News

