Dundalk business named on Revenue's Tax Defaulters list

A Dundalk business has been named on Revenue's latest Tax Defaulters list which was published today.

The List of Tax Defaulters covers the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Gaming/amusement machine service provider, Blackrock Leisure Limited with an address of Main Street, Blackrock, Dundalk, reached a total settlement of €90,460 with Revenue.

The settlement is made up of €53,633 in tax, €15,374 in interest and €21,453 in penalties.

The settlement was made as a result of a Revenue audit case into under-declaration of VAT.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

Revenue says 'deliberate behaviour' involves either a breach of a tax obligation with indicators consistent with intent on the part of the taxpayer or a breach that cannot be explained solely by carelessness

Revenue describes 'careless behaviour' as involving a lack of due care, which results in the incorrect declaration of tax liabilities by a taxpayer, or which results in the making of incorrect repayment claims

Where a taxpayer has voluntarily furnished complete information relating to undisclosed tax liabilities and paid the tax and interest due, settlements are not published.

Nationally, 12 cases were published today with a total settlement amount of €12.5m, 10 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which 2 exceeded €1 million, 3 are cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as at 30 June 2022. and €10,721,226 was the amount unpaid as at 30 June 2022.