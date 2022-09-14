Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 14 September 2022

The death has occurred of Desmond MARRON Templeogue, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Orwell Healthcare Rathgar, beloved husband of Patricia, predeceased by his brother Kevin, he will be sadly missed by his sons John, Patrick and Barry, grandchildren Kate, Lily, Jennifer, Ingrid, Tom and Julia, brothers Paddy (Br Aidan) and Donal, sister Maureen (Sr Leonie), daughters-in-law Ros and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham Thursday, 15th September, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 16th September, in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills at 10am followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Paul LEAHY Donabate, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

LEAHY, Paul (Donabate & formerly of Dundalk) - September 10th, 2022 (suddenly); Beloved son of the late Florence and Tony. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jennifer, son Jack, siblings Martina, Donal, Denis, Antoinette, Anthony and Philomena, mother-in-law Daphne, father-in-law Ken, godmother and aunt Sr. Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (Sept. 14th) afternoon from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Removal on Thursday (Sept. 15th) morning to the Riasc Centre, Feltrim Road, Swords (K67 PX85) arriving for 11 a.m. service followed by funeral to Donabate Cemetery. Please leave your personal messages of condolence for Paul's family in the condolences section below. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Herbie HARDY Newry Road., Dundalk, Louth

Herbie Hardy, Newry Road, Ravensdale, Co. Louth, 8th September 2022. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Curam Care Centre. Herbie, beloved husband of Marion and the late Charlotte and dear brother of Violet, Herbert and the late Cyril. Herbie will be sadly missed by his wife, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballymascanlon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.