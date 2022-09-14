Search

14 Sept 2022

Dundalk court: Man accused of revenue offences in connection with cigarette seizure

An Armagh man accused of two revenue offences in connection with a cigarette seizure in north Louth, is facing having his case heard at Circuit Court level.

Daire McKenna (38) with an address at Rampart Pier, Derryadd, Craigavon is charged with keeping 100,000 Excellence brand cigarettes for sale or delivery, otherwise than in a pack or packets to which a tax stamp is affixed.

He is further charged with dealing with excisable products with intent to defraud the State, directly or indirectly, €56,000 in duty, including excise and VAT.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at the Sportsman's Pub, Dundalk on October 29th 2020.

After hearing the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment and has consented to a send forward on a signed plea, should that arise, Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to October 19th for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.

