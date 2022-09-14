Search

14 Sept 2022

Louth County Council open online book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Louth County Council open online book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Chief Executive Joan Martin and Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan launch the book of condolence

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

 The Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan today announced that an online book of condolences will be opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The link to the book of condolence can be found here:

https://consult.louthcoco.ie/ en/content/book-condolence- her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii

 Speaking on the opening An Cathaoirleach said:

“The county of Louth is made up of a diverse and rich mix of nationalities, cultural backgrounds and beliefs. Louth County Council stands for equality and tolerance towards all residents.

"The opening of a book of condolences will give those who wish to do so the opportunity to express their sympathy to those in neighbouring lands who will feel the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who served them for over 70 years, the longest recorded period of any female head of state.

"As such a long-standing stateswoman she forms part of the background and history of so many people and many will feel her loss deeply.

"It is with this in mind that I open this book of condolences inviting those who wish to respectfully express their loss and share memories to do so.

"The book will remain open for a week after which the contents will be printed and sent to the Royal family on behalf of Louth County Council and the contributors.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media