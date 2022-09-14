Search

14 Sept 2022

Naomh Fionnbarra Club Notes: Top class action enjoyed at underage blitzes

Naomh Fionnbarra and St Annes Notes: Underage hurling and camogie on the rise

14 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

CLUB LOTTO

There was no jackpot winner in Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Anne's G.F.G. Lotto draw held on Wednesday 7th September.  The winning numbers were 6, 20, 25 & 26. There was 1 match 3 winner who won €150 Karen Leonard. 

The next draw is on Wednesday 14th September with a Jackpot of €3,100!!  Lotto envelopes are available in local shops, through usual sellers and entries may also be purchased online on the Clubforce App - Naomh Fionnbarra.   

Save the hassle of having to play lotto every week by clicking on auto-renew. Thank you very much to everyone who continues to support our lotto.

FIXTURES/RESULTS

The Senior Ladies had another good win in Round 3 of the Intermediate Championship over Glyde Rangers/Westerns.  The girls have topped the group and are now through to the semi finals.  Well done girls.

Our Men's team have been drawn to play Naomh Malachi in the Quarter Final of the Junior Championship at Roche Emmets this Friday 16th September at 7.30pm.  Best of luck lads.

U8 FOOTBALL BLITZ

We had a great morning of football from all the boys & girls who took part in our blitz on Sunday morning at home in John Markey Park where we were hosts to O’Raghaillighs & Dreadnots.  The kids brought their A game for the last matches of the season, with great all round improvement for them.  

We would like to thank those who helped us at blitzes throughtout the season, especially Barry Devlin, Damien Byrne, Brian Callan & Sinead Hanratty. Also thank you to the parents who helped out with the refreshments afterwards & to all the parents for their continued support. 

Blitz players of the week: Sorcha Boyce & Conor McHugh.                                                                                          Training stars of the week Rosie McMahon & Zach Faulkner.

AED TRAINING

TOGHER.INFO are planning on holding an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) training night in Slans, Annagassan on Thursday 29th September.  If you have any interest in attending please let us know. This way we can gauge the number of people attending for operational purposes.

ANNAGASSAN 10K

Togher.info are delighted and excited to announce that this years Annagassan Viking 10K Race will take place on Saturday 19th of November 2022.  Registration has already opened and as most of you know, this event generally sells out faster than a toupee in a hurricane, so get in quick!!  Let the countdown begin.

EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY

The club would like to express our deepest sympathy to the families May Goodman, Labinstown, Togher, Fr. Sean Quinn, Louth Village and Aiden Sheridan, Tallanstown who passed away recently.  May they Rest in Peace.

