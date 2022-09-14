Elderly man accused of sexual assault in Louth has case adjourned

An elderly man accused of sexually assaulting two females in County Louth had his case adjourned in his absence last week after Dundalk District Court was told he was unable to attend as he was unwell.
The 75 year old defendant, who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is charged with three counts of indecent assault between January first 1980 and June 30th 1981.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case for two weeks for service of a Book of Evidence.
