15 Sept 2022

Deaths in Louth - Thursday 15 September 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Aiden SHERIDAN Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Louth, A91 RC65

Aiden Sheridan, Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Co, Louth. Unexpectedly in Spain 7th September 2022. Aiden is survived by his devoted wife Deirdre née Callan, adoring children Caoimhe, Céin and Ciaráin, brothers Gerard, Martin and Enda, sisters Imelda and Pauline, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home A91 RC65 from 12noon until 8pm on Saturday. HOUSE PRIVATE AT ALL OTHER TIMES.

Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunkett Cemetery, Tallanstown.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Stewart Roberts Drogheda, Louth

Stewart Roberts, Patrick Street, Drogheda and formerly of North Wales, 12th September 2022. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Stewart, dad to Delyth, Michelle and Joanne. Sadly missed by his daughters, family and close friends Ann and J.R.

Reposing in Townley Funeral Home, Crosslanes, on Thursday, 22nd September, from 11am to 12.30pm. Leaving at 1pm to Dardistown Crematorium for 2pm.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary McDonald (née McArdle) Drogheda Road, Ardee, Louth, A92 X344

Mary McDonald (née McArdle), Drogheda Road, Ardee, Co. Louth. September 14th, 2022. Following a short illness at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Mary is predeceased by her sister Sheila. She will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, husband Turlough, daughter Aoife and son James, her sister Breda, her brothers Anthony, Joseph and Sean, sisters-in-law Eleanor, Triona, Marie, Adrienne, Ursula, Sinead and Maria, brothers-in-law Micheal, Brendan and Joe, her nephews, nieces, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at her home (Eircode A92 X344) on Friday (16th) from 4pm to 8pm. House Private on Saturday Morning Please. Removal on Saturday (17th) leaving her home at 9:40am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, after Mass Mary's funeral cortége will walk back to her residence on route to Ballapousta Cemetery for burial.

May Mary Rest in Peace

 

