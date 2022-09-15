Search

15 Sept 2022

Louth County Council secure four green flags in 2022 awards

Louth County Council secure four green flags in 2022 awards

St Helena Park in Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Louth County Council has been awarded four Green Flags Awards for 2022.

Four Co. Louth parks were judged by a national panel, namely: Blackrock Park, Ice House Hill Park and St Helena’s Park in Dundalk and St Dominic’s Park in Drogheda.

All four parks proved successful in achieving the international benchmarking status which recognises quality parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways.

The parks were subject to assessment by a peer jury of green space experts, judging the areas on eight strict criteria including horticultural standards, cleanliness and sustainability. Irish parks and gardens are leading the way worldwide in good quality, sustainable spaces; falling only second to the UK, Ireland has secured more Green Flag Awards in 2022 than any country.

Out of 136 awards received in Europe, 104 of these were in Ireland.

Elias Mlimbila, Assistant Parks Superintendant, Louth County Council, said:

“The council is proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in County Louth for people to experience, and it encourages the public to head outdoors, explore and enjoy their local area.

"Parks and green spaces are vitally important to the health and the emotional wellbeing of our communities as well as contributing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by UN member states.”

In Ireland the scheme is run by An Taisce, The National Trust of Ireland. Internationally, the Green Flag Award operates across Australia, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media