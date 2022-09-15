Search

15 Sept 2022

Poetry night in aid of mental health charities at Dundalk's Imperial Hotel

Poetry live night in aid of mental health charities at Dundalk's Imperial Hotel

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

The Poetry cooperative will be hosting a fundraising gig and poetry live mic at the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk on 29 September 2022 and will feature a host of local musicians and poets.

The Poetry Cooperative - an online community of poets - in collaboration with musician Gerald Cosgrove and many others, as well as Art in Mind, Galway, is running a drive to promote the arts as a means of maintaining good mental health. 

The project is a brainchild of Gerald Cosgrove, who, pre-Covid, staged many fundraising events under the banner “The Language of Music”.

Gerald’s intention is to inspire people who are struggling with mental health issues to play music while raising funds for local mental health charities. 

The Imperial Hotel has generously agreed to make their event room available free of charge, and we are excited to introduce a great mixture of musicians and poets.

With this event, the Fear-Less arts for mental health team is raising funds for Sosad and Jigsaw, two excellent mental health charities. 

As an extension to Gerald’s project, the Poetry Cooperative and Art in Mind, Galway is open for poetry and visual art submissions.

A book of poems and art with the title “Fear-Less” is to inspire people to write and engage in visual arts for mental health. The proceeds of the sale of the book will go to Art in Mind and Jigsaw. 

To submit a poem or piece of art please email fearless@poetrycooperative.org.

The submission guidelines are on the Poetry Cooperative website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media