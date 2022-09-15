Gardai investigating as infant in critical condition after incident in Louth

Gardai have launched an investigation after a baby was admitted to hospital following an incident in Louth.
The baby is currently in a critical condition after being admitted to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday following the incident in Louth.
Gardai said they are investigating all the circumstance into the incident that left the infant in a critical condition.
“Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating all the circumstances which led to an infant being admitted to CHI at Temple Street, Dublin on the 13th of September, 2022”, a garda spokesman said in a statement to the Dundalk Democrat.
“The infant is currently in a critical condition.
“No further information is available at this time.”
