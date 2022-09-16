Search

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 16 September 2022

Jason Newman

The death has occurred of Michael Robert Sunderland Dundalk, Louth

Sunderland Michael Robert, 15th September, 2022, Dundalk and formerly of Kanchanaburi, Thailand, peacefully after a short illness with his loving sister Olivia by his side, in the kind care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda; beloved son of Robert (Bob) and the late Mary (née O’Reilly) and a much loved brother of Olivia.

 Michael will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving father, sister and her partner Dan, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially Sa.

 Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Saturday from 8.45am to 9.30am only.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will take place on Saturday morning (17th September) at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome followed by Cremation.

May Michael rest in peace

