North Louth: Streetscape Enhancement Scheme opens for businesses and properties in Omeath

Omeath
Louth County Council are inviting applications for grant assistance under Streetscape Enhancement Measure 2022.
The scheme is open to business, residential or vacant properties in Omeath.
The scheme will be funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development and is a key part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s five year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland.
The focus of the scheme is to support the upgrade and enhancement of shopfronts and street facades within the village of Omeath, with a focus on the village centre. Eligible premises include commercial, residential and unoccupied buildings.
The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future and will support the upgrade and enhancement of the street facade of defined areas of Omeath.
To request a form or make enquiries email: streetscape@louthcoco.ie
Forms can be downloaded at: www.louthcoco.ie/en/
The 2022 Streetscape Enhancement Measure will close for receipt of applications at 12 noon on Friday 30th September, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.