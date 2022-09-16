Parts of Dundalk cordoned off as gardai investigate assault

Parts of Dundalk are cordoned off this morning as gardai investigate an alleged assault that is believed to have occurred in the early hours of this morning on Chapel Street.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Garda spokesperson said:
“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 3:20am on Friday, 16th September, 2022, at Chapel Street, Dundalk, County Louth.
“A man in his 20s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.
“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.”
