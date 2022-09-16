Dundalk gardai investigate stabbing in the town

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating a serious assault in which it is believed a man was stabbed outside a supermarket on Rampart Road yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was arrested and later released with a file being sent to the DPP.

A male in his 50s was taken to Drogheda hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said:

"Gardaí received report and attended the scene of an assault which occurred on Rampart Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday afternoon, 15th September 2022.

"A male aged in his 50s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"A man aged in his 30s was later arrested in connection with this incident.

"He was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"He has since been released and a file will be sent to the DPP.

"Investigations are ongoing."