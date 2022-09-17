Louth Volunteer Centre to host training sessions for people from marginalised groups

Louth Volunteer Centre have put a call out to community and voluntary organisations across County Louth to attend their upcoming training sessions aimed at helping groups to create more opportunities for marginalised communities to become involved in volunteering.

The training, which will be held over two mornings on 27th and 29th September in the O’Connell’s GFC club rooms, is part of the centre’s Mental Health Ireland funded “New Connections” project.

New Connections aims to help individuals that are classed as priority groups in the Mental Health strategy to connect to their communities in a new way through volunteering.

Community groups play a key role when it comes to inclusion. In many cases they act as the conduit for welcoming, engaging and offering a sense of belonging. Social Inclusion Week offers an opportunity for community groups to highlight and welcome new volunteers to support their work and increase their capacity.

This training is free of charge and will allow organisations to hear from experts in the field of disability, mental health and recovery as well as learning from lived experiences of volunteers from marginalised groups. For more information and booking contact Louth Volunteer Centre on 041 980 9008 or email olivia@volunteerlouth.ie