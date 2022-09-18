Little Monsters Kids Club back at Dundalk Marshes

The Little Monsters kids club at Marshes Shopping Centre is back!

The free kids club had returned on the last Saturday of each month with exciting activities for children.

September’s event is a puppet show on Saturday 24, between 11am-2.30pm, outside Primark.

Children will have the chance create their own sock puppet, maybe perform on stage, and perhaps win prizes.

Parents and guardians are asked to note that attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be plenty of other fun events for children between now and Christmas.

“We are delighted with the return of the Little Monsters kids club. It is a great opportunity for children to have a super time,” said Centre Manager Sean Farrell.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and parents after the long break.”

For further information on Marshes children’s events, please see the Marshes Shopping Centre Facebook page.