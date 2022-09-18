St Francis NS in Blackrock set to host Well-Come Week

The parents and staff of St. Francis National School in Blackrock are hosting their very first WELL-COME Week this week.

It is an opportunity for the school and the wider community to connect and have fun, and at the same time to fundraise for the school's wellness programme.

Throughout the week the school pupils will be busy enjoying a week filled with fun activities, including a scavenger hunt around the village, a wellness day hosted by Sharon Fennelly, a local Growth Mindset Coach, and an art exhibition from the children entitled 'Kindness is Contagious'.

The WELL-COME Week will culminate in a Family Fun Day in the school grounds, open to the whole community.

Pupils will be busy during the week decorating the school with art.

Joanne Connolly, chairperson of the Organising Committee, said: “Next Sunday promises to be an unforgettable day out for families.

“There will be lots of activities including pony rides with 'The Pony Party Company', Yoga for Kids, Brickx Club, Karaoke with disco and Mini Athletics with Niall.

“The pupils of St. Francis are also organising some games for the day and we will have large inflatable games from Pelican Promotions. If you're hungry, Rawk Foods and Barista Coffee can help you out. There will be Popcorn, Candy Floss stand, baked treats, sweets and much more!

“The entrance ticket will give you some activities for free and some are charged at a small fee."

The idea of the WELL-COME week came about as the Parent’s Association wanted to focus their efforts on wellbeing and build on the work being done in school to embed wellness in to the school culture.

“While the pandemic posed many challenges for school staff and pupils, it also provided a unique opportunity to recalibrate a focus on wellbeing”, commented Principal Oreena Lawless.

“This initiative by our Parent’s Association compliments our school SPHE curriculum.

“We firmly believe that the mental health and well-being of our pupils is critical to success in school and in life and we are delighted to have the full support of our Parent’s Association”.

The school will use the funds raised from the event to promote Wellness and Kindness in the school environment.

A full term of yoga classes for all the classes has already been organised and will start this week.

The Fun day is open to everyone, not just families from St Francis and the organisers have even got together a group of past pupil volunteers to help on the day.

Principal Oreena Lawless commented: “After nearly three years of very limited social activity, everyone is delighted to get behind this event.

“The organising committee have worked tirelessly in planning the Well-Come week and the Fun Day and we have been blown away by the phenomenal support from parents, staff, sponsors and local businesses.

“The fun day is very much a whole community event and not just for families from our school and we are anticipating a great day out for all the family”.

The WELLCOME Week Family Fun Day takes place on the 25th September from 1pm to 5pm at St Francis National School, Rock Road, Blackrock.

Tickets are available for €15 for a family/group up to five people from the school office, or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellcome-week-family-fun-day-tickets-410628309327. Any unsold tickets will be available on the gate prices €5 per person. There will be no on-site parking and visitors are urged to come on foot if possible.