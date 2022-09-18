Search

18 Sept 2022

Breaking News: Louth Championship Semi-final pairings announced

Louth Championship Q/F Draws: Naomh Mairtin and St Pat's set to collide

The Joe Ward Cup

Reporter:

reporter

18 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

After another thrilling weekend of club action, we now know the pairings for the semi-finals as the race for Christy Bellew, Seamus Flood and the Joe Ward Cup's intensifies.

The marquee draw is a real cracker in the senior championship, as the favourites in the eyes of the bookies, Ardee St Mary's and reigning champions Naomh Mairtin collide. 

Elsewhere Dundalk's last surving club across all three competitions, the Geraldines, are tasked with taking on Newtown Blues for a place in next month's final.

The Draw for all three championships, Junior, Intermediate and Senior, can be seen below. All ties are currently set for next weekend, with times and venues to be announced in the next 24 hours by Louth GAA.  

Caolan Rafferty wins Dundalk Scratch Cup for a record breaking fourth time

Dundalk dumped out of FAI Cup by First Division side Waterford FC

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship 

Lann Leire/ Glyde Rangers vs Wolfe Tones

Stabannon Parnells vs Naomh Fionnbarra

CTI Business Intermediate Championship

St Kevins vs Roche Emmets

Cooley Kickhams vs Hunterstown Rovers

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship

Geraldines vs Newtown Blues

Ardee ST Mary’s vs Naomh Mairtin

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media