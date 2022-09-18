Breaking News: Louth Championship Semi-final pairings announced

The Joe Ward Cup
After another thrilling weekend of club action, we now know the pairings for the semi-finals as the race for Christy Bellew, Seamus Flood and the Joe Ward Cup's intensifies.
The marquee draw is a real cracker in the senior championship, as the favourites in the eyes of the bookies, Ardee St Mary's and reigning champions Naomh Mairtin collide.
Elsewhere Dundalk's last surving club across all three competitions, the Geraldines, are tasked with taking on Newtown Blues for a place in next month's final.
The Draw for all three championships, Junior, Intermediate and Senior, can be seen below. All ties are currently set for next weekend, with times and venues to be announced in the next 24 hours by Louth GAA.
DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship
Lann Leire/ Glyde Rangers vs Wolfe Tones
Stabannon Parnells vs Naomh Fionnbarra
CTI Business Intermediate Championship
St Kevins vs Roche Emmets
Cooley Kickhams vs Hunterstown Rovers
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
Geraldines vs Newtown Blues
Ardee ST Mary’s vs Naomh Mairtin
