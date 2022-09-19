Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 19 September 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine Johnston of Vincent Avenue., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 18 September 2022. Much loved daughter of the late Donal and Ita Johnston, and dear sister of Ita, Don, Jim and Maria. Catherine will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law Jo and Magdalena, brother-in-law Ulrich, nieces Sarah, Emily, and Sophie, nephew Oisín, relatives and friends.

Catherine will repose at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Dundalk from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday 20 September. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. All enquires to McGeoughs Funerals, 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Terry Curtis of Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Maeve (nee Nordon), son of the late Hugh and Kitty and dear dad of Siobháin, Claire, Róisín, Rónán and Āoife. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Terence, Bernard and Conor, daughter-in-law Aoibheann, grandchildren Ciaran, Néamh, Erín, Rebecca, Āine, Rachel, Seán, Conor and Ciara, brother Hugh (Paul), sister Olivia, mother-in-law Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dundalk Simon Community. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin Gormley of Stillorgan, Dublin / Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, with great dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife, Blána. Much loved father of Padraig, Cathal, Fergal and Gráinne. Sadly missed by his brothers Brian, Michael and Leo, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Kevin will be reposing at home on Monday 19 September from 5pm to 8pm. His funeral mass will take place in the Church of Laurence O’Toole, Stillorgan, on Tuesday 20 September at 10am, followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

May he rest in peace













