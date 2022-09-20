Search

20 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 20 September 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 20 September 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 20 September 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Terry Curtis of 192 Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Maeve (nee Nordon), son of the late Hugh and Kitty and dear dad of Siobháin, Claire, Róisín, Rónán and Āoife. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Terence, Bernard and Conor, daughter-in-law Aoibheann, grandchildren Ciaran, Néamh, Erín, Rebecca, Áine, Rachel, Seán, Conor and Ciara, brother Hugh (Paul), sister Olivia, mother-in-law Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 10am-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will proceed, driving, to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dundalk Simon Community. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine Johnston of Vincent Avenue., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 18th September 2022. Much loved daughter of the late Donal and Ita Johnston, and dear sister of Ita, Don, Jim and Maria. Catherine will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law Jo and Magdalena, brother-in-law Ulrich, nieces Sarah, Emily, and Sophie, nephew Oisín, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Dundalk, from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday 20 September. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. All enquires to McGeoughs Funerals, 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media