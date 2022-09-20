Louth senator part of European delegation to United Nations General Assembly
Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan, is to travel to New York today as part of a high-level European delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement from Senator McGreehan today, it says that the local senator will attend several events focused on the current global situation; the war in Ukraine, climate change, and economic instability are three issues likely to dominate the agenda.
The delegation will also make the case that addressing what it calls "the persistent lack of female political representation and increasing the power and value of female political leadership", is "critical" to tackling the global issues of our time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.