Celebrations in Dundalk as local shop revealed as location of €1 million Lotto win

Sloane's newsagents, on Avenue Road in Dundalk has been revealed as the selling location for last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket worth €1,000,000. Sloane's newsagents sold the winning normal play ticket on Saturday 17th of September. Saturday night’s big winner has officially become the 28th millionaire to be made through National Lottery games in 2022.

Peter and Anne Sloan first opened the popular community shop in Dundalk over 55 years ago and today, they are supported by their children Margaret, Mary, Peter and Paul who all work in the family business.

Their daughter, Margaret was overjoyed to hear the news that one of their customers became an overnight millionaire after a visit to their store. She said; “This is literally a dream come through for our family and for the store. The excitement that we as a family had at selling the winning ticket was an incredible feeling, you’d swear we won the prize ourselves! It really is such a community store and we know each and every one of our customers who come through the door. It is a fantastic community and we are just thrilled that one of those families is €1 million euro richer. To have played a part in that life-changing win is just fantastic.”

The winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1 million is still yet to come forward. The National Lottery is urging all players in Louth to check their tickets carefully. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (17th September) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 06, 10, 14, 21, 26, 37 and the bonus was 27.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.