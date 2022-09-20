Autumn medley of creativity in Ardee next week

Louth County Council, Age Friendly Ireland, & Creative Lives present an Autumn Medley of Creativity in Ardee next Tuesday 27 September.

This Age Friendly Event is scheduled to take place in Ardee Parish Hall from 11-2 and will provide inspiring free creative engagement for people over 55. The event will consist of a selection of workshops, information stands, performances and exhibitions. It's a free event and all people over 55 in Co Louth are invited to come along and join one of the workshops and try a new creative experience such as pottery, creative writing, painting, flower arranging or a dance workshop. If you don't wish to take part in a workshop just come along on the day to chat and meet up with friends.

Light refreshments will be available, and there will be performances from a number of local groups including Knockbridge Choir, Castlebellingham Ukulele Band and others.

A variety of organisations including members from the Active Retirement Assoc, & Men's Sheds will be available with information and advice. Several local groups such as The Crotchet Club (Drogheda) The Artisans (Dundalk) & The Mid Louth Women's Group (Ardee) among others will exhibit a selection of their arts/crafts and work and will provide advice on how to engage in creative activities in the local community.

Workshop Times

11am-1pm Painting With Rozzi Kennedy : Join Rozzi for a fun painting workshop. Within this fun relaxed environment you will create your own work of art to take home.

11am -12pm Pottery with Maureen Finn: Maureen will teach the basic techniques of making 3D forms including pinching in this creative session where you will design your own craft and your own piece to take home.

12pm - 1pm Flower Arranging with Veronica: Join Veronica and learn how to create a stunning seasonal table display that will give your table a cosy autumnal feel.

1pm-2pm Dance Expression with Fiona Keenan O'Brien : This workshop aims to provide a safe, fun and creative space investigating movement and dance.

1pm -2pm Creative Writing with Ann Murtagh: Get inspired and discover the joys of writing in this workshop where Ann will teach techniques to help develop or enhance your writing skills.

Workshops have a limited number of places and cannot be booked in advance. They are based on a first come first served basis. A registration area will be located as you enter the centre on the day of the event. Contact 042 9324389 or agefriendly@louthcoco.ie for further details.