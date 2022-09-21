Search

21 Sept 2022

Louth Junior Championship: Stabannon triumph over Mitchels in cagey affair

Louth Junior Championship: Stabannon triumph over Mitchels in cagey affair

Harry Butterly of Stabannon taking on John Mitchels Andrew Bingham in Friday night's Dkit Sport Junior Champonship game in Darver. Pic: Arthur Kinahan

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

JOHN MITCHELS 0-3
STABANNON PNELLS 0-9


Stabannon Parnells must be considered for the Christy Bellew Cup this season after a ruthless victory over last year's losing finalists John Mitchels on Friday night in Darver.

The composed manner in which Parnells dismantled the favourites on the night was clear for all to see and the six-point margin did not flatter the team with swelling momentum behind them.

The mid Louth side’s minors reaching the final four the night previous, Stabannon’s youngsters fed off that and masterminded the success on Friday night.

One of which, Seán Reynolds, having been a part of last year's successful batch, has not eased his way into adult football but merely mastered it in a couple of rounds. Himself and Harry Butterly accounted for all of Parnells scores in the win.

Off colour Mitchels never clicked on the night and weren’t allowed to express themselves as they had done in the group stages.
The placement of Ba McCoy as sweeper directly cut out the supply to John Gallagher and indirectly, Gallagher had to deal with Seán Halpenny breathing down his neck for the hour.

With the avenues all blocked up, Mitchels were rushed in their shooting and rued five first half wides and three short efforts in the first half alone.

On the other hand, Butterly landed the first score of the game with a close free and after a quiet group stage, the bright lights ignited his season.

That contrast in fortunes was key for both teams. With the scores 0-4 to 0-2 at half time, John Gallagher had chances to narrow the gap with frees but they would slide by the right upright and as a result, the confidence drained from the Ballybailie men.

Reynolds' brace of points in the first half were a tour de force. Wherever the ball was, Reynolds was inevitably there, and Anthony Briscoe made sure to find him in every one of his kick outs. Daniel Clinton also came back in to bolster Parnells defence too in the open quarter final.

Gallagher narrowed the gap in the second half, but a Liam Devitt sending off and five unanswered scores from the destructive Stabannon pair was enough for the slick and well organised Parnells to march into the semi-finals with an ease you don't expect, but the competition must respect. 

Next up is a chance at redemption, as they lock horns in the semi-final once more with Naomh Fionnbarra, a side which accounted for their only championship loss to date during the group stages. That clash is sure be another cracker.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Shane Crosson, Andrew Bingham, Jamie Durnin; Jake Gillespie, John Bingham, Mikey Nulty; James Clarke, Trevor Matthews; Gareth Kane (0-1), Cathal Corrigan, Kevin Gallagher; Micheal Quinn, John Gallagher (0-2, 0-1 frees), Robert Coyle. SUBS: Stephen Bingham for Coyle (15), Liam Devitt for Quinn (45), Carl Courtney for K Gallagher (50), Aaron Kane for Gillespie (55), Aaron Keeley for Durnin (55).


STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Daniel Clinton, Sean Halpenny, Ryan Halpenny; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Jonnie Magee; Niall Cluskey, Seán Reynolds (0-3); Bobby Butterly, Aonghus Giggins, David Cluskey; Ba McCoy; Robert Callaghan, Harry Butterly (0-6, 0-4 frees). SUBS: Fintan Martin for Callaghan (50), Dean Lynch for D Cluskey (59).


REF: Fr Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media