Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 21 September 2022

The death has occurred of Caul McGuinness of Irish Grange, Carlingford and formerly 10 St. Michael's Terrace, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Carlingford Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Calvin Curley-Gray of Beechmount Drive, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, Louth

On 19th September 2022, aged 11 years. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the love and tender care of Temple Street Children's Hospital, following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his granddad Sylvester Curley. Beloved son of Diane and Francis and dear brother of Sophie, Evan and Cruz. Calvin will be sadly missed with love by his heartbroken mum and dad, sister and brothers, grand-parents Majella, Sammy and Jean, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all his friends at the Redeemer Boys' National School, Shamrocks F.C. Clan-na-Gael G.F.C and Dealgan Boxing Club.

Reposing at the family home in Beechmount Drive from Wednesday afternoon 3pm to 9pm and Thursday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed on foot to the Clan na Gael Club House then drive to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joe Ross of Oaklawns, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 20 September 2022, peacefully, at his home. Beloved husband of Rose (née Doyle) and dear dad of Kenneth, Victoria and Stuart. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Kathleen (late of St. Alphonsus Villas), brothers Freddie and Patsy and his aunt Rosaleen Matthews. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Brian, Jim and Alan, sisters Marie Hughes, Geraldine McNamee and Elizabeth Kearney, son in-law Francis, daughter in-law Melissa, his adored grandchildren Ethan, Jack, Sarah, Charlie, Leah, Alfie, Amy, Ultan and Alexandra, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Oaklawns from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace





