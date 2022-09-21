Search

21 Sept 2022

Lets Bingo in Dundalk goes on sale for eye opening price

Lets Bingo Dundalk

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

“Lets Bingo,” previously known as the "Dundalk Sports Bowl,' located on the Racecourse Road has been brought to the market by REA Gunne Property with an asking price of €1,450,000.

The property is billed as being in turnkey condition boasts a 7 day on-licence, and a space of c.25,000 Sq ft.

According to the seller:

“The Subject property, which over recent years has operated and traded as "Let's Bingo', is arguably best known previously as "Dundalk Sports Bowl' a very lucrative family entertainment venue which included a twelve lane 10 pin bowling alley, adjoining snack bar, children's adventure play area, arcade gaming and recreational area. 

“A stand alone function room and a family bar and restaurant known as "Martha's Vineyard' which was licenced to serve alcohol in most areas of the complex, per the current 7 day on-licence attached to the property.”

The specs of the building detail that:

“The existing building comprises c.25,000 Sq ft detached Industrial type building on ground floor level with ancillary administration accommodation on the first floor. 

“The building is centrally positioned on prime c.1.95 acre site, and any astute purchaser considering an alternate use for the property will recognise the current "building to site ratio' allows for further development (STP). 

“The recently adopted "Louth County Development Plan 2021 -2027' has zoned the immediate area for an expansive open class of permitted uses, together with multiple uses open to consideration.”

