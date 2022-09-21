Search

22 Sept 2022

Appeal launched against mixed use development in centre of Dundalk

Local residents appeal decision to permit mixed use development at Francis Street

Appeal launched against mixed use development in centre of Dundalk

Local residents appeal decision to permit mixed use development at Francis Street

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Louth County Council to permit a development at Francis Street in Dundalk, that would have seen the construction of a new five storey mixed use building, comprising two retail/office units at ground floor level and 18 apartments over four storeys above.

Louth County Council had granted conditional planning permission to Paula Tiernan for the development, that would see the demolition of an existing single storey office building at Francis Street and the development of the new mixed use building. The planned apartments comprise 12 one bed apartments and six two beds. Four of the one bed apartments and one of the two bed apartments are planned for floor levels one-three, while floor level four consists of three, two bed apartments.

The planning application for the new development was made on 10 September 2021, but further information was sought by the local authority on 21 October. The further information that was requested was received by Louth County Council on 28 July 2022, with planning permission for the development granted on 19 August, subject to 20 conditions. An objection had been submitted against the planned development by the Douglas Court Residents Association. 

The Douglas Court Residents Association has since lodged an appeal against the decision with An Bord Pleanála. Among the reasons for the appeal include the impact the development would have on Right of Way and fire escape route; the impact on residential amenities; the impact on an Architectural Conservation Area; and also the potential impact on protected structures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media