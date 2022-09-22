Unislim celebrates 50th anniversary and continues to grow

Unislim, Ireland’s leading slimming club, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the announcement that it continues its expansion north and south of Ireland, with the acquisition of The Academy Masterplan, a successful online weight loss solution run by top weight loss expert Karen Daly.

In Dundalk, Mary McArdle has been running Unislim classes for 50 years and was one of the very first ever group leaders. Unislim is Ireland’s longest established weight loss company, with founder, Agnes McCourt, starting her first class in a church hall in Newry in 1972. Unislim now has classes in every corner of the country north and south. Fiona Gratzer, Agnes' daughter, now runs the company.

The Academy’s founder and weight management expert Karen Daly will join the Unislim team as their new Growth Acceleration Manager. Karen has worked in the industry since 2009 and having lost over four stone herself, has all the tools to motivate and inspire people to live a healthy life. Karen also runs classes in Dundalk.

Karen said “Educating people to live healthier and watch them transform is honestly the best job in the world. Merging with Unislim gives my members access to an even bigger community of like-minded people to help support & motivate each other to success while at the same time providing them with even more classes and membership benefits.”

When Fiona Gratzer CEO of Unislim and Karen first met, they say they knew instantly, that their values were aligned and that together they could achieve so much more. They say that as industry experts, they knew that collaboration was the way forward and they have big plans for the development of Unislim in Ireland and beyond.

Fiona has announced plans to help over 100,000 members reach a healthy weight over the next 12 months. “This is a phenomenal year for us. Not only are we celebrating our 50th Anniversary but we’ve opened over 50 new classes run by former Weight Watcher leaders. I’m now thrilled to work with Karen and expand our services to even more members all over the island of Ireland. My aim is to bring our holistic healthy lifestyle programme to 100,000 people over the next 12 months.”

Find out more at unislim.com and use discount code UNISLIM22 at the checkout to celebrate the 50th anniversary with them.