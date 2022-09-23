Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 23 September 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard Kinch of Ladywell Square, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his wife Mary, son Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-7.30pm on Friday. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Nicholas' Church. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas-Tommy Kieran of Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 22 September, peacefully surrounded by his family at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Tommy (formerly of Knockbridge). Beloved husband of Ursula (née) O'Hagan and dear dad of Emma and James. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brothers Martin, Stephen, Fintan and Kevin, son in-law Thomas, daughter in-law Shannon, his adored grandchildren Thomas, Mollie, Robyn, Mia and Theo, father in-law Mickey O' Hagan, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Friday 12noon to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr Majella McKernan of Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly from Dundalk, Co. Louth and Angola, Nigeria and Liberia

On 22 September, peacefully, in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, Peter and Mary, sisters Kathleen and Nancy and three siblings who died at birth. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives and friends, and her MMM community.

Funeral mass Monday 26 September, in Convent, followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ciarán McMahon of 83 Farndreg Estate, Dundalk, Louth

Following a long illness, surrounded by his family, at home. Husband of Úna (nee Nordon) and devoted father to Jamie and Beth. Loving son of Bernard and Margaret (nee Gilmore). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, parents, sister Stephanie and loving mother-in-law Mary Nordon (nee O'Hare).

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon-10pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 8.20am proceeding on foot to the entrance of Farndreg Estate, then driving to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 9 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. No flowers by personal request. Donations in lieu to NECRET, Oncology Department, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

May he rest in peace









