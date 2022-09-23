Louth TD calls for VAT on newspapers to be cut to zero

Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called for VAT on newspapers to be cut to zero in the upcoming Budget, to give "a vital lifeline to local papers across Ireland".

The Dundalk deputy said Sinn Féin has included a zero VAT rate for newspapers in their alternative budget which is being published today (Friday).

He said local newspapers are the "backbone of communities in County Louth".

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "We saw this starkly during the pandemic, as newspapers not only shared vital public health notices, but also ensured people could stay connected with their wider community while we were all kept apart by lockdowns.

"Our newspapers are vital for democracy and championing local issues. They also employ people locally in the economy.

"Unfortunately, they are coming under huge financial pressures as the media landscape changes and many are worried about stopping their presses and closing their doors for good.

"Next week, the government will announce their Budget. One of the measures that should be included is cutting VAT on newspapers to zero.

"This would be a much-needed lifeline for local newspapers. It would ensure that they can keep their doors open and keep serving our communities.

"Local newspapers provide an important and valuable service to our communities.

"We must ensure that these resources are not lost due to the government failing to grasp the pressures our local newspapers under. It’s time for zero VAT on newspapers."