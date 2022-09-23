Search

23 Sept 2022

Louth TD calls for VAT on newspapers to be cut to zero

Louth TD calls for VAT on newspapers to be cut to zero

Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called for VAT on newspapers to be cut to zero in the upcoming Budget, to give "a vital lifeline to local papers across Ireland".

The Dundalk deputy said Sinn Féin has included a zero VAT rate for newspapers in their alternative budget which is being published today (Friday).

He said local newspapers are the "backbone of communities in County Louth".

Zero VAT campaign to protect future of Irish journalism

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "We saw this starkly during the pandemic, as newspapers not only shared vital public health notices, but also ensured people could stay connected with their wider community while we were all kept apart by lockdowns.

"Our newspapers are vital for democracy and championing local issues. They also employ people locally in the economy.

"Unfortunately, they are coming under huge financial pressures as the media landscape changes and many are worried about stopping their presses and closing their doors for good.

"Next week, the government will announce their Budget. One of the measures that should be included is cutting VAT on newspapers to zero.

"This would be a much-needed lifeline for local newspapers. It would ensure that they can keep their doors open and keep serving our communities.

"Local newspapers provide an important and valuable service to our communities.

"We must ensure that these resources are not lost due to the government failing to grasp the pressures our local newspapers under. It’s time for zero VAT on newspapers."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media