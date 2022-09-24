Louth GAA: Lennon Cup launched in Darver

At the Lennon Cup launch and Draw were Bob Doheny LCB Brian Cafferty Coaching officer LCB Shane Lennon LCB Gavin Devlin Assistant Louth Manager Aidan Berrils LCB
The 51st Lennon Cup was launched last Wednesday 14th September at the Protection & Prosperity Financial Services Louth GAA Training Centre in Darver.
All the representatives met each each other and the night was hosted by Shane Lennon Louth GAA Games Development Manager.
Also in attendance was Louth assistant manager Gavin Devlin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.