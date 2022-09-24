Ardee Golf Notes

Ardee Golf Club
ARDEE
Saturday 17th September, Club Fourball sponsored by Ardee Golf Club
1st Thomas McShane & Gavin Kilcoyne 44 pts
2nd Bernard Daly & Allen Reilly 43 pts (ocb)
3rdKillian Smyth & Paul Wisniewski 43 pts
Sunday 18thSeptember,18 Hole Stroke Medal GOY sponsored by P.J. Callan
1st Stephen Englishby 68
2nd Mark Justice 69 (ob6)
3rd Cormac McCartney 69 (ob9)
Gross Bobby Rice 72
LADIES
Wednesday 14th September, 18 Holes Stableford sponsored by Helen Reilly
1st Lorraine McMahon 38 pts (ob9)
2nd Sharon McQuaid 38 pts (ob9)
Gross Karren Forrester 25
3rd Joanne McShane 38 pts (ob6)
9 Hole Winner Celia Tully 16 pts (b6)
