Gardai issue missing person appeal for Louth man

Thomas Bradley
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36 year old Thomas Bradley who is missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth since Tuesday evening 20th September, 2022.
Thomas is described as being approximately 6 foot tall with a broad build, brown hair and grey eyes.
It is unknown what Thomas was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
