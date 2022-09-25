PHOTOS: Beautiful Castlebellingham home in transquil setting

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Bawn House at Mansfieldstown in Castlebellingham, Co Louth, is a beautiful 7 bed, 5 bath, house in a superb transquil setting. The property, within close proximity to Castlebellingham, is a two minutes drive from M1 Motorway, and boosts many extras including high quality interior design throughout, outbuilding/garage, landscaped gardens and automated gates.
Guide price: €780,000. Contact Hazel Mullan at Murphy Mullan Blanchardstown on 01 821 2311 for more information.
