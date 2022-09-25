Huni to have Irish premiere at Louth International Film Festival

“Huni” a 30 minute documentary which was filmed, edited and produced by emerging Irish film maker, Dani, will be having its Irish premiere at the upcoming Louth International Film Festival in the An Tain Theater in Dundalk on Saturday 1 October at 12pm.

Before the pandemic, Dani went to live with and film the Huni Kuin who are an indigenous tribe living in a remote part of the Amazon jungle. The psychedelic Ayahuasca is a key part of their spirituality. Every Saturday they gather as a tribe and go on a night long psychedelic inner vision quest. They are deeply spiritual and try to live in peace and harmony within themselves, with their neighbouring tribes and with the ecosystem. They were so concerned about the effects deforestation and climate change was having on the Amazon rainforest that they held a tribal Ayahuasca ceremony to pray.

The documentary explores the Huni Kuin’s daily life, philosophies, medicines, challenges as well as a recording of the tribe’s special Ayahuasca ceremony to try and heal the planet. Music has a particular spiritual significance to the Huni Kuin people and so the music from the ceremony is used as the soundtrack for the film. Like many indigenous people, the Huni Kuin believe that many of the world’s current challenges including depression, violence and climate change are in part due to the Western World’s disconnection from their spirit. The film also explores the connection between the state of humanity’s consciousness and climate change.

It is the debut film for Irish film maker Dani. Born and raised in Dublin, she has been living in California for the past 13 years but now has returned to Ireland to begin work on her first feature film which will be shot here. Huni has just begun its festival run and has already been selected for 12 film festivals and has won “Best Documentary” at two international festivals.

To find out more about the movie visit www.hunitribe.com. Tickets will be on sale shortly via www.gatecinemas.com.

The Louth International Film Festival run takes place from Saturday 1 until Sunday 2 October and is proudly presented by the Louth Filmmakers Society in association with Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT). The film festival was established in 2019, to support emerging filmmakers and celebrate creative, challenging and evocative cinema from around the globe.

Patrons include Hollywood director, John Moore, and acclaimed cinematographer, Seamus McGarvey (ASC, BSC). Founded to support emerging filmmakers and celebrate creative, challenging and evocative cinema from around the globe. The festival is made possible in part by support from Create Louth, Dundalk Credit Union and donations from the local community.

To find out more about the Louth International Film Festival visit https://www.facebook.com/louthinternationalfilmfestival/