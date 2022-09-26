Search

26 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 26 September 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 26 September 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 26 September 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Pat (Paddy) Brady of The Laurals, Dundalk and formerly of Morans Terrace Drogheda, Co Louth

On Sunday 25 September 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Brigid. Very deeply regretted by his loving family wife Margaret (née Rogan), sons Peter and John, daughters Teresa, Patricia and Suzanne, daughters in law Denise and Claire, sons in law Barry and Johnny, brothers Martin, Jim and Joe, sisters Anne, Bernie Agnes and Frances, his 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12noon until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Following the funeral mass the cortege will proceed on foot to Saint Patrick's cemetery for burial. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sara Jern of Toprath Carlingford / Eggby Nas Gard, Sweden

On 5 August 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of Hospice Gabriel, Lidkoping, Sweden, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner and best friend Micheal Keenan, children Tory and Teo, parents Per and Siw Gustafsson, her brothers Daniel, Johannes, their partners Eva and Camilla and their children and her extended family and friends here in Ireland and Sweden.
 
Funeral took place on Friday 26 of August at 14.00 in Flämslätts Church, Sweden. Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, 30 September at 7.30pm, in St Mary's Church Lordship. Donations, if desired, to Hospice Gabriel Lidkoping, donation box will be at the back of the church.
 
May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Morgan (née McGuinness) of 'Whitehorn'', Moorland Road, Dundalk, Louth / Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Owen. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Marie, Anne and Sinéad, sons Ian, Noel and Roger. Also by her sons-in-law John and Theo, grandchildren Aiden, Ciara, Aisling and Alex, sister-in-law Maura and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gavan Allen of Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 22nd September, peacefully, after a short illness, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gavan, loving father of Rebecca and Conor and cherished son of Gerard and Muriel (née Toner). He will be sadly missed with love by his daughter, son and their mother Therese, his heartbroken parents, his partner Sinead, brothers Simon and Colin, sisters in-law Siobhan and Karen, nephew Séan, nieces Dearbhla, Niamh, Hannah and Olivia, uncles, aunts, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, by request. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media