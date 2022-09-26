Search

26 Sept 2022

Louth councillor calls for OPW to take over Faughart Graveyard

Louth County Council September meeting

Louth councillor calls for OPW to take over Faughart Graveyard

Cllr John Reilly at Faughart Graveyard

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Cllr John Reilly has called on Louth County Council to write to the Office of Public Works (OPW) to ask them to take charge of Faughart Graveyard as a national heritage site.

Cllr Reilly told members at the Council's September meeting, that he has “made contact with the two main Christian churches, who both claim that they have no responsibility for the graveyard”. The councillor says that after carrying out considerable research, he has found that the ownership of the graveyard is in “a legal limbo”. The graveyard is believed to have been in the control of the Church of Ireland up until the 1850s but was taken over by the Catholic Church in around this period. The local councillor says that no satisfactory records can be found to back this up.

Cllr Reilly says that he is delighted to have helped promote Faughart Graveyard as a tourist attraction during his first two years on the council. With the help of Kilcurry Tidy Towns, who are the sponsors of a TUS scheme, an extensive clean-up of the graveyard has been carried out. Cllr Reilly says that the graveyard has been transformed, with new signage recently erected thanks to the help of Louth County Council and Louth Leader.

The graveyard is a rich heritage site, both as a religious site, being close to the birthplace of St Brigid, and burial ground of a former Scottish king, Edward De Bruce. Cllr Reilly says he believes that it is now time for the OPW to take over the long-term running of Faughart Graveyard and “to keep up the maintenance of such a beautiful and historic site”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media