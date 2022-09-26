Search

27 Sept 2022

Louth's Cllr Watters 'totally disgusted' at vandalism in Carlingford

Gardaí have launched investigation

The vandalised bus shelter in Carlingford (Photo: Cllr Antóin Watters)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Dundalk-Carlingford's Councillor Antóin Watters said he is “totally disgusted” at the vandalism that took place at the weekend in Carlingford Village, that saw glass paneling at a bus stop smashed and planters overturned.

Gardaí say they are investigating. In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:
“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at 11pm in the Liberties, Carlingford, Co Louth on the 24th of September 2022. “No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Cllr Antóin Watters shared some photos on social media of the damage done on Saturday night. In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat, Cllr Watters said he was “totally disgusted to see the damage done in Carlingford on Saturday night.” He continued: “The bus stop is at the gateway to the village and it gives a very bad impression to anyone visiting the area.
“Over the last number of months I have been working to get additional bus stops in the locality in areas such as outside Clos Na Manach and Grange Cross. “The funding being spent to repair this damage would be better spent on additional shelters”.

Cllr Watters added, “the damage to the planters belonging to Carlingford Tidy Towns is also very frustrating. The group are working hard every week to ensure the village is looking well and they are also competing in the National Tidy Towns competitions. This vandalism totally undermines this". Cllr Watters further added, “I understand the Gardai are investigating the incident and I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice on this”.

