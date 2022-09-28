Search

28 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 28 September 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 28 September 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 28 September 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Gavan Allen of Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 22 September 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gavan, loving father of Rebecca and Conor and cherished son of Gerard and Muriel (née Toner). He will be sadly missed with love by his daughter, son and their mother Therese, his heartbroken parents, his partner Sinead, brothers Simon and Colin, sisters in-law Siobhan and Karen, nephew Séan, nieces Dearbhla, Niamh, Hannah and Olivia, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence, Bellewsbridge Road from Wednesday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private for family only on Thursday Morning. Family flowers only, by request.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media