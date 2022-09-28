Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 28 September 2022
The death has occurred of Gavan Allen of Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk, Louth
On Thursday 22 September 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gavan, loving father of Rebecca and Conor and cherished son of Gerard and Muriel (née Toner). He will be sadly missed with love by his daughter, son and their mother Therese, his heartbroken parents, his partner Sinead, brothers Simon and Colin, sisters in-law Siobhan and Karen, nephew Séan, nieces Dearbhla, Niamh, Hannah and Olivia, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.
Reposing at the family residence, Bellewsbridge Road from Wednesday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private for family only on Thursday Morning. Family flowers only, by request.
May he rest in peace
