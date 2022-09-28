Woman taken to hospital following Ardee collision

A woman in her 40s was taken to Beaumont Hospital following a road traffic accident on Castle Street in Ardee yesterday morning.
The scene remained closed until last night to allow for garda examination.
A garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Castle Street in Ardee, Co.Louth shortly after 10am Tuesday, 27th September 2022.
"The collision involved a pedestrian and a lorry. The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin."
