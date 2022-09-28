Search

28 Sept 2022

Greenore Golf Notes: Siobhan Byrne lands St Vincents Past Pupils annual stableford

2021 Winner of the St Vincents Past Pupils Competition Aine Kirk presents the trophy to 2022 Winner Siobhan Byrne

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

28 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Wednesday 21/9/22

St Vincents Past Pupils Golf Annual Outing

Winner: Siobhan Byrne 42pts

Runner Up: Sally McDonnell 2pts

Third: Caroline ~Dunne 42pts

Saturday Singles 25/9/22

Winner: Margaret Hanley (36) 42pts

Runner Up:  Roisin Finn (39) 35pts

Third: Fionnuala Gaffney (36) 34pts

Sunday 25/9/22 

Greenore Committee & Dundalk Committee 12 Hole stableford

Dundalk result

Winner: Joyce Burbridge 23pts

Runner Up: Briege Renaghan 23pts

Third: Mary Dooley 22pts

Greenore Result

Winner: Stephanie Malone 27pts

Runner Up: Rita Muligan 24pts

Third: Kay McCartan 23pts

The Ladies Thursday Open continues weekly.  Bookings can be made by ringing the Pro Shop at 042 9373212.

News

