Greenore Golf Notes: Siobhan Byrne lands St Vincents Past Pupils annual stableford

2021 Winner of the St Vincents Past Pupils Competition Aine Kirk presents the trophy to 2022 Winner Siobhan Byrne
Wednesday 21/9/22
St Vincents Past Pupils Golf Annual Outing
Winner: Siobhan Byrne 42pts
Runner Up: Sally McDonnell 2pts
Third: Caroline ~Dunne 42pts
Saturday Singles 25/9/22
Winner: Margaret Hanley (36) 42pts
Runner Up: Roisin Finn (39) 35pts
Third: Fionnuala Gaffney (36) 34pts
Sunday 25/9/22
Greenore Committee & Dundalk Committee 12 Hole stableford
Dundalk result
Winner: Joyce Burbridge 23pts
Runner Up: Briege Renaghan 23pts
Third: Mary Dooley 22pts
Greenore Result
Winner: Stephanie Malone 27pts
Runner Up: Rita Muligan 24pts
Third: Kay McCartan 23pts
The Ladies Thursday Open continues weekly. Bookings can be made by ringing the Pro Shop at 042 9373212.
