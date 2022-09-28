Hope Annagassan bus issue can be resolved as extra funding is announced

Minister for Education Norma Foley has today confirmed that the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform will support the roll-out of free school transport to all families who have applied by the cut off date, including those families on concessionary tickets.

Over the last few weeks the Democrat has covered the plight of local families in Annagassan who have been left stranded due to capacity issues on the local school buses.

However, Minister Foley acknowledged that it may take some time for the extra capacity to be implemented:

She said:

“It is true to say that in different areas of the country there are different issues, so it’ll almost be impossible to give a definitive date [by which the capacity issue will be resolved].

“But what I can say is that we are already seeing progress and Bus Eireann will work assiduously and innovatively to move as quickly as we possibly can.

“But it is fair to say that there are parts of the country in which there are more challenges than others in terms of capacity or availability of either drivers or buses or whatever, but we will work through it step by step.”

Local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon and Louth Cllr. Paula Butterly have welcomed the announcement of funding.

Senator McGahon stated:

“We have spent the last five weeks campaigning for families who had children left on the side of the road.

“There were over 60 children in County Louth who previously had concessionary tickets and as a result of high demand after the free transport announcement, children were left without a seat on the bus.”

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr. Paula Butterly said:

“Areas like Annagassan, Dunleer, Castlebellingham, Collon, Tallanstown and North Louth were all badly affected.

“We have worked alongside all the families in recent weeks to make this issue was heard at the highest level of Government and we are glad that the Minister has agreed to resolve it.

“We brought forward a commencement debate and a private members motion in the Seanad in a bid to make sure the Minister knew how important this issue was for so many families in County Louth.”

“Parents have had a really tough time trying to manage school drop off and pickups over the past five weeks. We need to see new tickets and capacity being implemented, families have waited long enough, and we need it concluded now,” said Cllr. Butterly.