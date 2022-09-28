Search

28 Sept 2022

Dundalk court: Sentenced for being verbally abusive to gardaí

Reporter:

Court Reporter

28 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

A Dubliner who missed his stop and got off at Clarke railway station, became verbally abusive to gardaí who approached him after they saw him 'loitering' and acting in an evasive and suspicious manner, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

James Halpin of Tymonville Avenue, Dublin 24 was prosecuted for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Park Street, Dundalk on September 19th last.

The court heard he had 23 previous convictions and had been given a one month suspended sentence at the CCJ in Dublin in June for failing to comply with a garda.

After being told the Tallaght man's family had expressed concern over his mental health, Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted he got a suspended sentence in June for a similar incident and imposed a one month sentence.

