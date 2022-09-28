Dundalk gardai investigate burglary on Blackrock premises

Blackrock
Early this morning gardai in Dundalk attended the scene of a suspected burglary in a retail premises on Main Street in Blackrock.
A garda spokesperson said:
“Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident of burglary that occurred in a retail premises at approximately 5:15am today, Wednesday, 28th September 2022 on Main Street, Blackrock, Co Louth.
"A sum of cash was taken from the premises in the course of the incident.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or Dundalk Garda station at (042) 938 8400.
